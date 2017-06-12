LBA Hospitality Launches Two Brand-New Orlando Hotels

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Orlando at SeaWorld and Holiday Inn Express and Suites Orlando at SeaWorld slated to open this summer Expanding hospitality options for Orlando's many visitors this summer, LBA Hospitality will open TownePlace Suites by Marriott Orlando at SeaWorld and Holiday Inn Express and Suites Orlando at SeaWorld properties in the heart of the city's magical attractions. Adding more than 125 local jobs and more than 350 new guest rooms at the intersection of International Drive and Central Florida Parkway, the two properties are located close to the city's most popular attractions, including SeaWorld, Discovery Cove, Aquatica Orlando, Orange County Convention Center, Universal Studios and Walt Disney World.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.