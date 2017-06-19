KCG Holdings Inc. Sells 3,571 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited
KCG Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,478 shares of the casino operator's stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period.
