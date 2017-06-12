JLL Arranges Sale of Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

JLL's Hotels & Hospitality announced that the firm has arranged the sale of Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora in French Polynesia on behalf of developer, Thierry Barbion, and Alatau Hospitality, investment fund of Lancaster Group Kazakhstan led by Kassym Abzhanov, to a private equity hospitality fund led by Gaw Capital. JLL's Hotels & Hospitality announced that the firm has arranged the sale of Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora in French Polynesia on behalf of developer, Thierry Barbion, and Alatau Hospitality, investment fund of Lancaster Group Kazakhstan led by Kassym Abzhanov, to a private equity hospitality fund led by Gaw Capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.