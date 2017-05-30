Interstate Hotels & Resorts Develops Asia Practice Group

Interstate Hotels & Resorts announces the launch of the Asia Investment Group, becoming the leading Asia practice team with dedicated resources to deliver exceptional hotel management services to Asian owners seeking to invest in hotels in the U.S and Europe. Interstate Hotels & Resorts announces the launch of the Asia Investment Group, becoming the leading Asia practice team with dedicated resources to deliver exceptional hotel management services to Asian owners seeking to invest in hotels in the U.S and Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.