InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Given Average Recommendation...
Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
