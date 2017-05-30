InterCon Opens Staybridge Suites in J...

InterCon Opens Staybridge Suites in Jeddah

InterContinental Hotels Group has announced the opening of Staybridge Suites Jeddah Alandalus Mall, one of the most important shopping destinations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The hotel's connection to Alandalus Mall makes it an attractive location for families as well as transit guests to Makkah.

