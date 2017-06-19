Inspirational tales and life-affirming acts of generosity take centre ...
AUW Board Members, special guests and visiting students and graduates gather on stage at the JW Marriott. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- HONG KONG, CHINA-- - Nearly US$500,000 was raised at a riveting and moving gala dinner in Hong Kong in aid of the Asian University for Women , an independent, international university in Chittagong, Bangladesh seeking to educate a new generation of female leaders in Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC