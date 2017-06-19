Inspirational tales and life-affirmin...

Inspirational tales and life-affirming acts of generosity take centre ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

AUW Board Members, special guests and visiting students and graduates gather on stage at the JW Marriott. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- HONG KONG, CHINA-- - Nearly US$500,000 was raised at a riveting and moving gala dinner in Hong Kong in aid of the Asian University for Women , an independent, international university in Chittagong, Bangladesh seeking to educate a new generation of female leaders in Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,870 • Total comments across all topics: 281,945,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC