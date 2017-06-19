Inspirational tales and life-affirming acts of generosity take centre ...

AUW Board Members, special guests and visiting students and graduates gather on stage at the JW Marriott. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- HONG KONG, CHINA-- - Nearly US$500,000 was raised at a riveting and moving gala dinner in Hong Kong in aid of the Asian University for Women , an independent, international university in Chittagong, Bangladesh seeking to educate a new generation of female leaders in Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.