IHG Unveils New Nameless Brand, Upgrades to Existing Brands

InterContinental Hotels Group held its annual IHG Americas Conference this week to reveal enhancements to some of the hospitality group's existing brands and unveil the details of a new brand, one without a name or logo - for now. Updates to the Holiday Inn Express brand include Express Start, a new breakfast bar, which includes the introduction of the new Rational SelfCookingCenter combination oven, allowing the brand to serve both fresh and meat products each morning.

