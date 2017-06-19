IHG Unveils New Nameless Brand, Upgra...

IHG Unveils New Nameless Brand, Upgrades to Existing Brands

Read more: Hotel Business

InterContinental Hotels Group held its annual IHG Americas Conference this week to reveal enhancements to some of the hospitality group's existing brands and unveil the details of a new brand, one without a name or logo - for now. Updates to the Holiday Inn Express brand include Express Start, a new breakfast bar, which includes the introduction of the new Rational SelfCookingCenter combination oven, allowing the brand to serve both fresh and meat products each morning.

