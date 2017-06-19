IHG Unveils New Nameless Brand, Upgrades to Existing Brands
InterContinental Hotels Group held its annual IHG Americas Conference this week to reveal enhancements to some of the hospitality group's existing brands and unveil the details of a new brand, one without a name or logo - for now. Updates to the Holiday Inn Express brand include Express Start, a new breakfast bar, which includes the introduction of the new Rational SelfCookingCenter combination oven, allowing the brand to serve both fresh and meat products each morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC