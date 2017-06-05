IHG Dead Sea Hotels Win Regional Talent Development Award for 2017

Ahmad Al Salem, Cluster HR Manager for IHG Dead Sea Hotels, and Basil Abu Hamdeh, Cluster Director of HR for IHG Dead Sea Hotels, were honored for their exceptional work within IHG Dead Sea Hotels. In recognition of their efforts to develop capacities within the local Dead Sea community, members of the Human Resources Department at Crowne Plaza Jordan Dead Sea Resort & Spa and Holiday Inn Resort Dead Sea have received InterContinental Hotels Group's prestigious regional Talent Development Award for 2017.

