IHG Dead Sea Hotels Win Regional Talent Development Award for 2017
Ahmad Al Salem, Cluster HR Manager for IHG Dead Sea Hotels, and Basil Abu Hamdeh, Cluster Director of HR for IHG Dead Sea Hotels, were honored for their exceptional work within IHG Dead Sea Hotels. In recognition of their efforts to develop capacities within the local Dead Sea community, members of the Human Resources Department at Crowne Plaza Jordan Dead Sea Resort & Spa and Holiday Inn Resort Dead Sea have received InterContinental Hotels Group's prestigious regional Talent Development Award for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC