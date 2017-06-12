How Marriott Turned a Restaurant Into Three Different Hotels
Following the 2016 merger between Marriott International and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Marriott decided to reintroduce the press to its top brands during the annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference. Instead of its traditional press update, the company took over the midtown restaurant Hunt & Fish Club on June 5 for an event called the Immersive Media Experience.
