Hotel Lungarno in Florence Opens Today After Six-Month Renovation
Hotel Lungarno now offers 40 rooms with views of the Ponte Vecchio and the main monuments of the city, and 18 rooms with dramatic views of the heart of Florence, offering travelers the best location to enjoy private breakfast and dinners. Hotel Lungarno, the quintessential, classic Florentine hotel from the Ferragamo family-owned Lungarno Collection, opens today after a six-month closure for renovations and refurbishments.
