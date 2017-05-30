Hotel Indigo Orange Beach Opens in Alabama
The Lynmark Group announced the opening of Hotel Indigo Orange Beach, the first upscale beachside boutique hotel on the Alabama Gulf Coast. Located at 22843 Perdido Beach Boulevard, the hotel is nestled between the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf State Park.
