Hotel Circulo Gran Via in Madrid Joins Autograph Collection

The magnificent neo-classical building is the former home of the Merchants and Industrialist's Circle and has been transformed into a boutique, adults-only hotel and casino following a multi-million euro renovation. Autograph Collection Hotels welcomes its third distinctly independent property in Madrid with the opening of Hotel Crculo Gran Va.

