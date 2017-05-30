Hilton Appoints New Senior Vice Presi...

Hilton Appoints New Senior Vice President a " Global Head of Full Service Brands

He most recently served as senior vice president and a global brand leader at Starwood where he oversaw both the Tribute Portfolio and Sheraton Hotels & Resorts. Marr will report to Jim Holthouser, executive vice president of global brands, marketing and loyalty, and oversee Hilton's full service brands including Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton and Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

