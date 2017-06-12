Hilton Announces Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Release Date
Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton's president and chief executive officer, and Kevin Jacobs, Hilton's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's performance and lead a question-and-answer session. Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging onto the Hilton Investor Relations website at http://ir.hilton.com/events-and-presentations .
