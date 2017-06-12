Happy Europeans May Bring Back Spark ...

Happy Europeans May Bring Back Spark to Lagging Consumer Stocks 3 hours ago

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

That bodes well for companies focused on shoppers. The MSCI Europe Consumer Discretionary Index, which has typically tracked improvements in sentiment, has so far lagged gains in the broader regional measure this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Horizon to build Bridgewater (Feb '15) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,271 • Total comments across all topics: 282,131,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC