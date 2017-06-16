Grande Lakes Orlando Celebrates Dad W...

Grande Lakes Orlando Celebrates Dad With Debut of Barber Shop Opening

It's all about Dad this Father's Day as The Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes, Orlando continues to curate unique and exceptional experiences for guests and locals alike with the opening of the Barber Shop at The Ritz-Carlton Spa. According to Spa Director, Tina Crawford; the Barber Shop's tagline - Bourbon, Beer, Barber - is taking men's grooming to an entirely new level.

Chicago, IL

