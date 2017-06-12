Ginny Too Named Senior Vice President of People & Culture for Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Based in San Francisco, Ginny will be responsible for creating and executing Kimpton's HR strategy, guiding regional P&C teams and spearheading the company's employee journey. Kimpton's HR team is referred to as "People & Culture" to reflect Kimpton's long standing commitment to empowering employees and maintaining an inclusive and heartfelt workplace environment, one that led to Kimpton's number one ranking on Fortune's list of "25 Best Workplaces inthe Bay Area" in 2017.
