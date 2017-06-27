Fourteen First Call Hospitality, Inc....

Fourteen First Call Hospitality, Inc. Properties Earn 2017...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Hotel News Resource

Now in its 7th year, the Certificate of Excellence designation recognizes establishments that consistently earn great TripAdvisor reviews from travelers. Winners include: The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Horizon to build Bridgewater (Feb '15) Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 2
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,832 • Total comments across all topics: 282,099,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC