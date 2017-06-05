Four Seasons Hotels in Dubai Celebrat...

Four Seasons Hotels in Dubai Celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 10, 2017

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre invite guests to celebrate the spirit of Global Wellness Day on June 10, 2017. Leading a healthy life both physically and spiritually is the most valuable moral to most worldwide, and Global Wellness Day encourages everyone to honour wellbeing on this special day.

