Four Seasons CEO sees Airbnb as formidable force in the luxury market
"I would be naive to say that we aren't being mindful of the Airbnb effect," Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Chief Executive Officer Allen Smith said in an interview about the Toronto-based company's history and future outlook. "It's just another example of the speed in which the market is changing and the manner in which we need to be prepared to respond to it."
