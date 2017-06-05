"En Route to La Dolce Vita," the Ultimate Road Trip Experience Launched by Four Seasons in Italy and Cap Ferrat Experiencing the thrill of driving a vintage car from the 1960s with all the modern luxury comforts while discovering beautiful Four Seasons destinations in the south of France and Italy - could it get any better? Guests to the three picturesque European cities can look forward to this all and more as they go on a dream road trip holiday with Four Seasons Hotel Milano, Four Seasons Hotel Firenze and Grand-HA tel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel. 'En Route to La Dolce Vita' is an exclusive driving package that combines the glamour of the French Riviera with a twist of dolce vita, behind the wheel of a classic vintage car.

