'En Route to La Dolce Vita,' the Ultimate Road Trip Experience...
"En Route to La Dolce Vita," the Ultimate Road Trip Experience Launched by Four Seasons in Italy and Cap Ferrat Experiencing the thrill of driving a vintage car from the 1960s with all the modern luxury comforts while discovering beautiful Four Seasons destinations in the south of France and Italy - could it get any better? Guests to the three picturesque European cities can look forward to this all and more as they go on a dream road trip holiday with Four Seasons Hotel Milano, Four Seasons Hotel Firenze and Grand-HA tel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel. 'En Route to La Dolce Vita' is an exclusive driving package that combines the glamour of the French Riviera with a twist of dolce vita, behind the wheel of a classic vintage car.
