Edward Linsley Named General Manager for Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island
Ed originally joined Four Seasons in 1990, and quickly made his mark in progressive management positions in both urban hotels and island resorts over a period of 21 years - notably in Nevis, Hawaii and Bali. A keen sailor who is no stranger to life on secluded islands, Edward Linsley has circled the globe, touching down on all seven continents, including a recent trip to Antarctica.
