DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Longhua Hotel Opens in China
DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Longhua is located next to high-end offices and a major shopping mall in the commercial center of Longhua New District. The hotel is 31 kilometers from Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, providing guests with easy access to Guangzhou, Hong Kong and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC