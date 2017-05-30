DoubleTree by Hilton Atlanta Perimeter Dunwoody Hotel Opens
The new DoubleTree by Hilton Atlanta Perimeter Dunwoody hotel opened following a $12 million transformation. Owned by Whitman Peterson and Sage Hospitality and managed by Sage Hospitality, the completely redesigned and renovated property embodies modern Southern hospitality.
