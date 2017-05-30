Disrupting the Booking Process - What Will It Take to Renovate the...
Disrupting the Booking Process - What Will It Take to Renovate the Shopping Experience for Hotel Guests? - By Pierre Boettner Founder and CEO, HospitalityPulse I loathe the word disruption for all of its overuse, but unfortunately, it is the only term that comes to mind when I think of the hotel booking process, where a real jolt and complete rethinking is sorely needed. I don't mean new designs or new flows, or new ways of checking in and checking out.
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
