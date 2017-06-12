Delta Hotels by Marriot to Double Growth in Two Years

With 20 signed hotels in the pipeline, Marriott International is poised to grow Delta's hospitality globally to major gateway cities including Dallas, Shanghai and Seattle. Delta Hotels will open the Shanghai property later this year, while the four-star brand opened its first U.S. property last year , and this year has added Delta Hotels Baltimore Hunt Valley, Delta Hotels Baltimore Inner Harbor, Delta Hotels Chesapeake, Delta Hotels Chicago North Shore, and Delta Hotels Fargo.

