Cuban military's tentacles reach deep into economy
American tourists strolling the ample squares and narrow streets of colonial Havana may not know it, but from novelist Ernest Hemingway's famed Floridita bar to Sloppy Joe's eatery, they are probably patronizing businesses owned by Cuba's military. It is that lucrative line of business that President Donald Trump will target when he rolls out his new Cuba policy Friday in Miami, the heart of the country's hard-line exile community, according to U.S. officials who have seen a draft presidential memorandum.
