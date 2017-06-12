Cristallo Resort & Spa in Cortina, It...

Cristallo Resort & Spa in Cortina, Italy Joins the Luxury Collection

Owned and managed by the Gualandi family, Cristallo, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa , marks the brand's first hotel in Cortina, and first ski resort worldwide. Located in Northeastern Italy and nestled within the spectacular Dolomites mountain range, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the dual-season property will reopen after a redesign of the hotel's rooms and suites, as well as the hotel's lobby.

