Credit Suisse downgrades InterContinental Hotels

Even though InterContinental Hotels is as "one of the highest quality companies" covered by Credit Suisse, its shares were downgraded to a 'neutral' rating from 'outperform' on Monday after gaining 40% since early 2016. The target price on the stock was raised to 4600p from 4500p, offering just 7% potential upside, while it was noted that the share price has only been more expensive 8% of the time in the last 10 years.

