Corporate Travel Programs Shift Focus from Cost to Traveler Satisfaction
In a move that runs counter-intuitive to the traditional approach to corporate travel management, travel consultancy Advito is building a business case for focusing on traveler engagement. Advito discusses the approach in its June Update to the 2017 Industry Forecast , which includes supply, demand and pricing trends for air, hotel, meetings, transportation and ride-hailing for all major regions in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Horizon to build Bridgewater (Feb '15)
|14 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|14 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC