Conrad Osaka Hotel Opens in Japan
Situated on the 33rd to 40th floors of the Nakanoshima Festival Complex, and located on the prime stretch between the Umeda and Namba districts, Conrad Osaka welcomes guests to 'Your Address in the Sky.' The Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand celebrates further expansion in Japan with the opening of Conrad Osaka.
