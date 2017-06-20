Comparing Red Lion Hotels
Red Lion Hotels and Choice Hotels International are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitabiliy, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Choice Hotels International has higher revenue and earnings than Red Lion Hotels.
