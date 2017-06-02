Christie Pledges to Cut Back on Rules for Atlantic City Casinos
After meeting with MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment on Thursday, Governor Christie announced plans to roll back some of New Jersey's gambling regulations, but he didn't reveal which ones, the AP reports . "We're going to be working with them on additional ways we can bring Atlantic City's regulations into the 21st century," he said.
