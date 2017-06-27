Choice Hotels International (CHH) versus Belmond (BEL) Head to Head Survey
Belmond and Choice Hotels International are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitabiliy, institutional ownership, valuation and risk. Choice Hotels International pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Horizon to build Bridgewater (Feb '15)
|17 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|17 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC