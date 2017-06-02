CEE investment volume up by 70% y/y in Q1
The commercial real estate investment volume in Central and Eastern Europe reached the level of a 2.8 billion in Q1 2017, which marks a 70-percent increase upon the same period last year, according to the latest report by Colliers International.
