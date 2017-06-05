Cambria Hotels Surpasses 100 Hotels Open and in the Pipeline
Cambria now has 30 hotels open across the United States, and more than 70 in the pipeline. Four hotels have opened in 2017 and 10 more will open by the end of the year.
