Cambria Hotels Expands to Napa, California

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH has signed an agreement with franchise partner Stratus Development Partners, LLC of Newport Beach, CA, to develop a new Cambria Hotel in Napa, California. The four-story, 90-room Cambria property will be located at 320 Soscol Avenue and the main thoroughfare into downtown Napa, the Silverado Trail and Napa Valley.

