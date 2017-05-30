Cambria Hotels Expands to Napa, California
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH has signed an agreement with franchise partner Stratus Development Partners, LLC of Newport Beach, CA, to develop a new Cambria Hotel in Napa, California. The four-story, 90-room Cambria property will be located at 320 Soscol Avenue and the main thoroughfare into downtown Napa, the Silverado Trail and Napa Valley.
