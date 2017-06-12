BridgeStreet Global Hospitality, the brand leader in serviced apartments, homes and extended stay experiences, has appointed C.A. Anderson as the new Senior Vice President of Global Development and Real Estate. Mr. Anderson served as managing director of investments for Cambria Hotels & Suites of Choice Hotels International, Inc., where he was responsible for unit growth by driving capital market strategy for the brand team.

