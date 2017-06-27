Blueport Wireless and Broadband Hospitality Announce Merger
Blueport Wireless and Broadband Hospitality , both leading providers of network solutions and technology-enabled services for the hospitality industry, today announced their merger. The new company, BBH Blueport, will establish a sophisticated suite of end-to-end technology solutions and support capabilities, while unlocking better tools for hoteliers to enhance guest service and reduce costs.
