Blake Shelton Shares an Update on the Progress of His New Nashville Venue, Ole Red
In January 2017, Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties announced they had teamed up to transform Blake's 2001 breakout hit, "Ol' Red," into two new venues in Nashville and his hometown of Tishomingo, Okla. With a planned opening in 2018, Ole Red Nashville at 300 Broadway will be a multi-level 26,000-square-foot entertainment venue, with a two-story bar and restaurant, retail area, performance space, dance floor and private VIP booths for small groups.
