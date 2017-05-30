Andrew Munt Named Vice President Operations for Pentahotels
Effective from 1 June 2017, Andrew will be responsible for hotel operations in his new role, leading a dynamic operations team. Having studied Hotel and Catering Management in Manchester, Andrew Munt joined pentahotels in 2010 and played an integral role in the brand's entry into the UK market as General Manager of pentahotel Reading.
