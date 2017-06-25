Analysts Set Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) PT at $18.86
Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. have been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.
