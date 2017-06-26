Airbnb Readies a Premium Tier to Compete More With Hotels - Bloomberg

Airbnb Readies a Premium Tier to Comp...

Airbnb Readies a Premium Tier to Compete More With Hotels

Airbnb Inc. is close to launching a new service that will match guests with quality-inspected home and apartment rentals. The product is intended to attract higher-paying travelers who have yet to use Airbnb because they prefer the amenities guaranteed by fancy hotels, said three people familiar with the project.

Chicago, IL

