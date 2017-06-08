5 minutes with a Unbreakable Kimmy Sc...

5 minutes with a Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidta star Tituss Burgess

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Before Tituss Burgess "pinot noir"-ed his way to cult stardom in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" as the flamboyant roommate of the titular character, he was a Broadway performer - and even before that, he was an advocate for the LGBT community. Now with a bigger mic, Burgess will be in Washington Thursday for a block party raising money for homeless LGBT youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,623,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC