5 minutes with a Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidta star Tituss Burgess

Before Tituss Burgess "pinot noir"-ed his way to cult stardom in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" as the flamboyant roommate of the titular character, he was a Broadway performer - and even before that, he was an advocate for the LGBT community. Now with a bigger mic, Burgess will be in Washington Thursday for a block party raising money for homeless LGBT youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.