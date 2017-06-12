120 Room Fairmont Saint Lucia at Suns...

120 Room Fairmont Saint Lucia at Sunset Bay Hotel Announced for 2019

13 hrs ago

Expected to open in late 2019, the 120-room luxury hotel with 40 private residential villas will be situated on 25 acres and 1,870 feet of beach front. Fairmont Hotels & Resorts today announced the development of Fairmont Saint Lucia at Sunset Bay.

Chicago, IL

