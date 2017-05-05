Weekly Research Analysts' Ratings Updates for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in the last few weeks: 5/4/2017 - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC had its "equal weight" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,000 price target on the stock.

