Viceroy Chicago Hotel to Open This September

Found in the heart of the vibrant Gold Coastneighborhood, the 180-room hotel is located on the site of the former historic Cedar Hotel and will feature culinary concepts from Chicago's celebrated Boka Restaurant Group. Viceroy Hotel Group will introduce the latest addition to The Viceroy Icon Collection, Viceroy Chicago, in September 2017, marking the brand's first property in the Midwest.

