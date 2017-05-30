U.S. April Jobless Rates Down over the Year in 322 of 388 Metro Areas - Payroll Jobs Up In 297
Jobless rates were lower in April than a year earlier in 322 of the 388 metropolitan areas, higher in 46, and unchanged in 20. Nonfarm payroll employment was up in 297 metropolitan areas over the year, down in 81, and unchanged in 10. METROPOLITAN AREA EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT -- APRIL 2017 Unemployment rates were lower in April than a year earlier in 322 of the 388 metropolitan areas, higher in 46 areas, and unchanged in 20 areas, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Fifty-six areas had jobless rates of less than 3.0 percent and three areas had rates of at least 10.0 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC