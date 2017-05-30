U.S. April Jobless Rates Down over the Year in 322 of 388 Metro Areas - Payroll Jobs Up In 297

Jobless rates were lower in April than a year earlier in 322 of the 388 metropolitan areas, higher in 46, and unchanged in 20. Nonfarm payroll employment was up in 297 metropolitan areas over the year, down in 81, and unchanged in 10. METROPOLITAN AREA EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT -- APRIL 2017 Unemployment rates were lower in April than a year earlier in 322 of the 388 metropolitan areas, higher in 46 areas, and unchanged in 20 areas, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Fifty-six areas had jobless rates of less than 3.0 percent and three areas had rates of at least 10.0 percent.

