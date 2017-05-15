Two Moxy Hotels Announced for Japan

Two Moxy Hotels Announced for Japan

Moxy Tokyo Kinshicho and Moxy Osaka Honmachi are both set to open in late 2017, further expanding the brand's presence in Asia Pacific with the opening of the region's first Moxy in Bandung, Indonesia slated for Q3 2017. Moxy Hotels continues its global expansion with the announcement of two new properties in Japan.

